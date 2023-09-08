Anzeige
Freitag, 08.09.2023
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
Tradegate
08.09.23
11:32 Uhr
60,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,64 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
08.09.2023
Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Ashtead Group plc

8 September 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") has been notified that on 8 September 2023 Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 Ashtead shares at £51.74 per share.

The shares were sold as a result of a change in Brendan's personal circumstances and following this transaction Brendan has no current intention to sell any further Ashtead shares.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700


© 2023 PR Newswire
