Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Ashtead Group plc

8 September 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") has been notified that on 8 September 2023 Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 Ashtead shares at £51.74 per share.

The shares were sold as a result of a change in Brendan's personal circumstances and following this transaction Brendan has no current intention to sell any further Ashtead shares.

