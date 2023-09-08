Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
Ashtead Group plc
8 September 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead") has been notified that on 8 September 2023 Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 Ashtead shares at £51.74 per share.
The shares were sold as a result of a change in Brendan's personal circumstances and following this transaction Brendan has no current intention to sell any further Ashtead shares.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700