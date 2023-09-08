Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - Intellistocks, an award-winning investment advisory firm, is elated to announce that INTELIQ is entering its initial phase of implementation starting Monday, September 18, 2023. Pioneering the future of stock advisory and investment advisory technology, this marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to next-generation solutions.

Sophisticated Additions to Investment Research

INTELIQ's initial rollout includes an array of enhanced capabilities tailored for real-time analytics on U.S. stocks. These state-of-the-art features will seamlessly dovetail with the system's existing functionalities. High-throughput, low-latency data processing, and real-time analytics capabilities make INTELIQ a standout solution in investment advisory.





Technological Specifics

Engineered on a big data platform, INTELIQ stands out for its high-throughput, low-latency performance. Deployed in a cloud-native environment, the system leverages containerization technology for rapid scaling. The predictive analytics are further sharpened by proprietary generative pre-trained transformer models, offering unparalleled accuracy. Once fully ready, INTELIQ will be technologically fortified with multiple cutting-edge Nvidia H100 GPUs and proprietary generative pre-trained transformer models, underpinning its transformative architecture.

Anticipated Full Rollout and Future Aspirations

"As we strategize to revolutionize the stock advisory landscape, we project the full deployment of INTELIQ's comprehensive architecture to unfold gradually over the next 18 to 24 months," stated Nalini Jindal, Co-founder of Intellistocks. "Each progressive iteration will introduce increasingly advanced and sophisticated functionalities, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to augmenting our clients' financial well-being."

Intellistocks remains a vanguard in the financial advisory sphere, particularly known for its acumen in risk management and pioneering technological investments. Our adept team of investment managers is proficient in offering diversified stocks investment advice covering various geographical stocks markets including the U.S., Brazil, the UAE, Turkey, India, and the UK. Visit www.intellistocks.com for additional information on Intellistocks.

