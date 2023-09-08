Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
8 September 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.119p. The highest price paid per share was 568.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,677,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,378,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
1082
561.40
08:07:59
538
561.40
08:07:59
209
563.40
08:22:51
1100
563.40
08:22:51
1397
562.60
08:28:29
1490
563.40
08:30:44
1069
563.60
08:36:03
439
563.60
08:36:03
1595
564.60
08:46:14
1581
565.20
08:55:31
1551
565.20
09:03:08
1540
565.00
09:04:48
1575
563.80
09:15:32
1539
562.60
09:24:27
1438
562.80
09:30:43
1343
562.60
09:32:05
477
562.80
09:39:03
825
562.80
09:39:03
142
562.80
09:39:03
1362
562.60
09:39:12
1575
563.20
09:45:17
1465
563.20
09:49:40
41
563.20
09:49:40
1064
562.60
09:52:31
369
562.60
09:52:31
750
562.80
09:58:04
1322
562.60
09:58:25
1617
562.20
10:00:07
1576
561.60
10:03:15
1651
561.60
10:03:26
84
563.00
10:11:25
502
563.00
10:11:25
750
563.00
10:11:25
1671
563.60
10:15:55
420
563.40
10:20:41
1100
563.40
10:20:41
1903
563.40
10:20:41
750
564.60
10:26:01
727
564.60
10:27:15
711
564.60
10:27:15
750
565.00
10:30:11
298
565.00
10:30:25
1350
565.00
10:30:25
1551
564.80
10:32:31
1521
564.40
10:36:26
1524
565.40
10:45:51
1443
565.80
10:46:55
56
565.40
10:49:17
328
565.40
10:49:17
323
565.40
10:49:17
1415
565.20
10:49:17
743
565.00
10:58:09
852
565.00
10:58:09
302
564.60
10:59:54
1100
564.60
10:59:54
114
564.60
10:59:54
405
564.00
11:05:09
944
564.00
11:05:09
1471
564.80
11:17:51
1432
565.00
11:21:26
1500
565.00
11:22:03
1441
567.00
11:25:16
1426
566.60
11:25:57
1581
567.40
11:39:31
1500
567.60
11:44:32
1449
567.80
11:50:10
1038
568.00
12:02:56
267
568.00
12:02:56
313
568.00
12:02:56
281
567.40
12:09:48
1096
567.40
12:09:48
750
566.80
12:21:47
1440
565.80
12:29:03
1259
566.00
12:38:01
24
566.00
12:38:01
13
566.00
12:38:01
54
566.00
12:38:01
1328
|
566.60
12:46:28
508
566.20
12:49:49
445
566.80
13:01:39
587
566.80
13:01:39
275
566.60
13:03:33
587
566.60
13:03:33
691
566.60
13:03:33
1445
567.60
13:19:46
1108
567.40
13:23:11
454
567.40
13:23:11
954
567.40
13:23:11
477
567.40
13:23:11
421
567.60
13:31:24
887
567.60
13:31:24
1856
567.80
13:36:07
1192
567.80
13:38:20
152
567.80
13:38:20
689
567.60
13:38:25
655
567.60
13:38:25
67
567.60
13:38:25
194
567.60
13:38:25
435
567.60
13:38:25
750
567.60
13:38:25
282
567.40
13:44:00
266
567.40
13:44:00
194
567.40
13:44:00
100
567.40
13:44:00
526
567.80
13:46:26
890
567.80
13:46:26
1334
567.60
13:49:33
1402
567.40
13:49:49
1450
566.80
13:57:23
359
566.20
14:03:30
949
566.20
14:03:30
1338
566.00
14:05:54
1331
565.80
14:12:17
617
565.60
14:12:39
1410
566.40
14:23:13
1528
566.40
14:25:58
588
566.20
14:26:25
822
566.20
14:26:25
1361
566.00
14:26:29
1368
566.20
14:28:52
17
566.00
14:29:44
1356
566.00
14:30:02
590
566.80
14:33:03
587
566.80
14:33:03
1436
566.60
14:33:55
750
566.60
14:38:31
1340
566.60
|
14:40:05
1583
567.20
14:42:35
420
566.60
14:43:33
1100
566.60
14:43:33
804
566.60
14:43:33
1477
566.40
14:46:18
236
566.40
14:46:18
403
566.40
14:46:18
750
566.40
14:46:18
1608
566.20
14:49:32
746
565.80
14:51:21
823
565.80
14:51:21
1357
565.60
14:54:26
1315
565.60
14:54:26
1591
564.80
14:57:02
1100
565.20
15:00:42
236
565.20
15:00:42
475
566.20
15:03:56
1100
566.20
15:03:56
1100
566.00
15:04:37
475
566.00
15:04:37
1489
566.00
15:06:56
236
565.80
15:07:27
1100
565.80
15:07:27
20
565.80
15:08:01
590
565.80
15:08:01
260
565.80
15:08:01
861
565.80
15:08:01
1389
565.40
15:08:44
212
565.40
15:08:44
194
565.40
15:12:55
194
565.40
15:12:55
750
565.40
15:12:55
351
565.20
15:13:52
241
565.20
15:13:52
721
565.20
15:13:52
1499
565.60
15:15:40
1338
565.80
15:18:01
1329
566.20
15:22:08
1486
566.00
15:22:40
1170
565.80
15:28:08
289
565.80
15:28:08
1491
565.40
15:31:53
750
565.40
15:31:53
678
565.40
15:31:53
456
564.80
15:35:27
976
564.80
15:35:27
750
564.40
15:37:12
1632
564.00
15:43:02
625
564.00
15:45:53
265
564.00
15:45:53
1044
563.80
15:46:28
786
563.80
15:46:28
200
563.60
15:47:53
435
563.60
15:47:53
750
563.60
15:47:53
12
563.60
15:49:50
1619
564.00
15:53:38
1544
563.80
15:54:02
649
563.60
15:59:17
739
563.60
15:59:17
378
563.40
16:00:17
943
563.40
16:00:17
457
563.40
16:02:17
1000
563.40
16:02:17
774
563.20
16:03:01
845
|
563.20
16:03:01
276
563.00
16:06:01
1100
563.00
16:06:01
1403
563.00
16:07:04
42
563.00
16:07:04
997
562.80
16:07:28
619
562.80
16:07:28
625
563.40
16:11:35
1318
564.20
16:12:36
1357
564.00
16:13:39
126
564.60
16:15:48
613
564.60
16:15:48
710
564.60
16:15:48
119
564.60
16:15:48
69
564.00
16:15:53
652
564.40
16:17:50
126
564.40
16:17:50
537
564.40
16:17:50
1480
564.20
16:20:06
1447
563.80
16:21:43
230
564.00
16:22:43
587
564.00
16:22:43
80
564.00
16:22:43
229
564.00
16:22:43