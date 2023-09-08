Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.09.23
09:30 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,75 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5506,70018:26
6,6006,65018:11
PR Newswire
08.09.2023 | 18:00
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

8 September 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.119p. The highest price paid per share was 568.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 495,677,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 811,378,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1082

561.40

08:07:59

538

561.40

08:07:59

209

563.40

08:22:51

1100

563.40

08:22:51

1397

562.60

08:28:29

1490

563.40

08:30:44

1069

563.60

08:36:03

439

563.60

08:36:03

1595

564.60

08:46:14

1581

565.20

08:55:31

1551

565.20

09:03:08

1540

565.00

09:04:48

1575

563.80

09:15:32

1539

562.60

09:24:27

1438

562.80

09:30:43

1343

562.60

09:32:05

477

562.80

09:39:03

825

562.80

09:39:03

142

562.80

09:39:03

1362

562.60

09:39:12

1575

563.20

09:45:17

1465

563.20

09:49:40

41

563.20

09:49:40

1064

562.60

09:52:31

369

562.60

09:52:31

750

562.80

09:58:04

1322

562.60

09:58:25

1617

562.20

10:00:07

1576

561.60

10:03:15

1651

561.60

10:03:26

84

563.00

10:11:25

502

563.00

10:11:25

750

563.00

10:11:25

1671

563.60

10:15:55

420

563.40

10:20:41

1100

563.40

10:20:41

1903

563.40

10:20:41

750

564.60

10:26:01

727

564.60

10:27:15

711

564.60

10:27:15

750

565.00

10:30:11

298

565.00

10:30:25

1350

565.00

10:30:25

1551

564.80

10:32:31

1521

564.40

10:36:26

1524

565.40

10:45:51

1443

565.80

10:46:55

56

565.40

10:49:17

328

565.40

10:49:17

323

565.40

10:49:17

1415

565.20

10:49:17

743

565.00

10:58:09

852

565.00

10:58:09

302

564.60

10:59:54

1100

564.60

10:59:54

114

564.60

10:59:54

405

564.00

11:05:09

944

564.00

11:05:09

1471

564.80

11:17:51

1432

565.00

11:21:26

1500

565.00

11:22:03

1441

567.00

11:25:16

1426

566.60

11:25:57

1581

567.40

11:39:31

1500

567.60

11:44:32

1449

567.80

11:50:10

1038

568.00

12:02:56

267

568.00

12:02:56

313

568.00

12:02:56

281

567.40

12:09:48

1096

567.40

12:09:48

750

566.80

12:21:47

1440

565.80

12:29:03

1259

566.00

12:38:01

24

566.00

12:38:01

13

566.00

12:38:01

54

566.00

12:38:01

1328

566.60

12:46:28

508

566.20

12:49:49

445

566.80

13:01:39

587

566.80

13:01:39

275

566.60

13:03:33

587

566.60

13:03:33

691

566.60

13:03:33

1445

567.60

13:19:46

1108

567.40

13:23:11

454

567.40

13:23:11

954

567.40

13:23:11

477

567.40

13:23:11

421

567.60

13:31:24

887

567.60

13:31:24

1856

567.80

13:36:07

1192

567.80

13:38:20

152

567.80

13:38:20

689

567.60

13:38:25

655

567.60

13:38:25

67

567.60

13:38:25

194

567.60

13:38:25

435

567.60

13:38:25

750

567.60

13:38:25

282

567.40

13:44:00

266

567.40

13:44:00

194

567.40

13:44:00

100

567.40

13:44:00

526

567.80

13:46:26

890

567.80

13:46:26

1334

567.60

13:49:33

1402

567.40

13:49:49

1450

566.80

13:57:23

359

566.20

14:03:30

949

566.20

14:03:30

1338

566.00

14:05:54

1331

565.80

14:12:17

617

565.60

14:12:39

1410

566.40

14:23:13

1528

566.40

14:25:58

588

566.20

14:26:25

822

566.20

14:26:25

1361

566.00

14:26:29

1368

566.20

14:28:52

17

566.00

14:29:44

1356

566.00

14:30:02

590

566.80

14:33:03

587

566.80

14:33:03

1436

566.60

14:33:55

750

566.60

14:38:31

1340

566.60

14:40:05

1583

567.20

14:42:35

420

566.60

14:43:33

1100

566.60

14:43:33

804

566.60

14:43:33

1477

566.40

14:46:18

236

566.40

14:46:18

403

566.40

14:46:18

750

566.40

14:46:18

1608

566.20

14:49:32

746

565.80

14:51:21

823

565.80

14:51:21

1357

565.60

14:54:26

1315

565.60

14:54:26

1591

564.80

14:57:02

1100

565.20

15:00:42

236

565.20

15:00:42

475

566.20

15:03:56

1100

566.20

15:03:56

1100

566.00

15:04:37

475

566.00

15:04:37

1489

566.00

15:06:56

236

565.80

15:07:27

1100

565.80

15:07:27

20

565.80

15:08:01

590

565.80

15:08:01

260

565.80

15:08:01

861

565.80

15:08:01

1389

565.40

15:08:44

212

565.40

15:08:44

194

565.40

15:12:55

194

565.40

15:12:55

750

565.40

15:12:55

351

565.20

15:13:52

241

565.20

15:13:52

721

565.20

15:13:52

1499

565.60

15:15:40

1338

565.80

15:18:01

1329

566.20

15:22:08

1486

566.00

15:22:40

1170

565.80

15:28:08

289

565.80

15:28:08

1491

565.40

15:31:53

750

565.40

15:31:53

678

565.40

15:31:53

456

564.80

15:35:27

976

564.80

15:35:27

750

564.40

15:37:12

1632

564.00

15:43:02

625

564.00

15:45:53

265

564.00

15:45:53

1044

563.80

15:46:28

786

563.80

15:46:28

200

563.60

15:47:53

435

563.60

15:47:53

750

563.60

15:47:53

12

563.60

15:49:50

1619

564.00

15:53:38

1544

563.80

15:54:02

649

563.60

15:59:17

739

563.60

15:59:17

378

563.40

16:00:17

943

563.40

16:00:17

457

563.40

16:02:17

1000

563.40

16:02:17

774

563.20

16:03:01

845

563.20

16:03:01

276

563.00

16:06:01

1100

563.00

16:06:01

1403

563.00

16:07:04

42

563.00

16:07:04

997

562.80

16:07:28

619

562.80

16:07:28

625

563.40

16:11:35

1318

564.20

16:12:36

1357

564.00

16:13:39

126

564.60

16:15:48

613

564.60

16:15:48

710

564.60

16:15:48

119

564.60

16:15:48

69

564.00

16:15:53

652

564.40

16:17:50

126

564.40

16:17:50

537

564.40

16:17:50

1480

564.20

16:20:06

1447

563.80

16:21:43

230

564.00

16:22:43

587

564.00

16:22:43

80

564.00

16:22:43

229

564.00

16:22:43


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.