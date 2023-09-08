TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Third Quarter 2023

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / TortoiseEcofin today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the third quarter of 2023. Following the close of trading on Friday, September 15, 2023, the indices will be rebalanced according to their stated methodologies and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP/TMLPT) Action Company Ticker No Changes

Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP/TNAPT) Action Company Ticker Addition Kodiak Gas Services Inc KGS US

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM (EGWESG/EGWESGT) Action Company Ticker Addition Mueller Water Products Inc MWA US

Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure Index SM (DCRBN/DCRBNT) Action Company Ticker No Changes

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS Index SM (RECYCLE/RECYCLET) Action Company Ticker Deletion Anaergia Inc ANRG CN Addition LanzaTech Global Inc LNZA US Addition Net Power Inc NPWR US

Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization Index SM (RCYCL/RCYCLT) Action Company Ticker Deletion Anaergia Inc ANRG CN Addition LanzaTech Global Inc LNZA US Addition Net Power Inc NPWR US

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification ("SIC") system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution. The index includes pipeline companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs).

The Ecofin Global Water ESG IndexSM is a proprietary, rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in the water infrastructure or water management industries.

The Tortoise Decarbonization Infrastructure IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of decarbonizing infrastructure companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. We define a decarbonization infrastructure company as a company that primarily owns natural gas and/ or natural gas liquids infrastructure including pipelines and local distribution companies, electric generation, transmission and distribution, battery storage, electric charging infrastructure, residential rooftop solar facilities and/ or renewable fuels.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

The Tortoise Recycling Decarbonization UCITS IndexSM is a modified capitalization weighted index that tracks the performance of companies involved in waste-to-energy and recycling technologies that trade on developed and developing market exchanges. The Index includes an assessment of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations. Waste-to-Energy is the process of generating energy from waste such as garbage, animal manure, agriculture products and/or animal fats and thus includes companies that produce renewable natural gas and diesel as well as ethanol. Recycling includes companies that recycle plastic waste, lithium-ion batteries as well as carbon capture sequestration.

