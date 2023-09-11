

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release August figures for its money stock, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, up from 2.4 percent in July.



Japan also will see July numbers for machine tool orders; in June, orders were down 19.8 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide July data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on year following the 2.2 percent decline in June.



China will see August figures for new loans, which are expected to come in at $1,150.0 billion - up from $345.9 billion a month earlier. The M2 money stock (10.7 percent) and outstanding loan growth (11.1 percent) are called unchanged.



