

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.5 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,238.6 trillion yen.



That was steady from the July reading following an upward revision from 2.4 percent.



The M3 money stock was up an annual 1.9 percent for the second straight month at 1,594.7 trillion yen, while the L money stock gained 2.2 percent on year to 2,121.1 trillion yen.



The adjusted money stock was up 1.6 percent on year at 2,114.6 trillion yen.



