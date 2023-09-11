Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Capital Rock (CR) on September 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 11, 2023.





Capital Rock (CR) is a powerful and innovative cryptocurrency with a global presence and an extensive network, offering investors a secure and reliable avenue in the evolving world of digital finance by bridging traditional financial markets and blockchain technology.

Introducing Capital Rock

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Capital Rock (CR), a powerful and innovative cryptocurrency with a global presence and an extensive network, offering investors a secure and reliable avenue in the evolving world of digital finance by bridging traditional financial markets and blockchain technology.

Capital Rock Prime is a prominent investment firm with a strategic focus on harnessing the potential of the stock market. They actively seek high-impact trades leveraging their market insights. With a commitment to precision and astute decision-making, Capital Rock Prime aims to optimize returns for clients through its seasoned team of financial experts who analyze market trends and emerging opportunities.

In the dynamic world of Capital Rock's token economy, individuals can build and lead teams to earn additional Capital Rock tokens, fostering a sense of community and collective growth. This innovative incentive system motivates users to engage in network-building activities, such as referring new users, enhancing overall liquidity, and promoting collaboration.

Capital Rock offers a diverse investment approach that spans various categories and industries, including blockchain technology and emerging startups. Token holders gain exclusive access to a curated portfolio of successful companies listed in the stock markets, ensuring both stability and potential dividends. Furthermore, the token's ecosystem encourages collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and network-building, creating a dynamic and engaged community.

Capital Rock Coin introduces operational ATMs and debit cards, simplifying access to cryptocurrency assets and promoting widespread adoption. These cutting-edge ATM machines provide a hassle-free means of acquiring Capital Rock Coins, even for those new to cryptocurrencies. The debit cards bridge the gap between digital and traditional finance, enabling users to withdraw their crypto profits from ATMs and make real-world transactions with ease. These initiatives contribute to the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and a more interconnected financial future.

About CR Token

CR offers a multifaceted token ecosystem that combines a diverse investment strategy spanning various industries, including blockchain technology and emerging startups. Token holders gain access to a curated portfolio of successful listed companies, ensuring stability and potential dividends. Additionally, this ecosystem encourages community engagement and network-building activities, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among users. CR has also introduced operational ATMs and debit cards, simplifying access to cryptocurrency assets and promoting widespread adoption by bridging the gap between digital and traditional finance, ultimately contributing to a more interconnected and inclusive financial future.

Based on BEP20, CR has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on September 11, 2023. Investors who are interested in CR can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

