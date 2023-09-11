Newgame SA: NewGAMe investor group welcomes ISS proxy report in favour of all EGM proposals

Geneva, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGAMe investor group welcomes ISS proxy report in favour of all EGM proposals

Geneva, 11September 2023 - The investor group comprised of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan SA, which controls approximately 9.6% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG [GAM:SWX] ("GAM"), welcomes a new Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) proxy report in favour of all upcoming EGM shareholder proposals.

ISS's proxy research report, published on 8 September 2023, is in favour of all shareholder proposals submitted by NewGAMe for the 27 September 2023 EGM. These include proposals for elections to the Board of Directors, elections to the Compensation Committee, the creation of conditional capital for financing purposes, and an increase of GAM's share capital range. The nominees for election are: Antoine Spillmann, as Chair; and Carlos Esteve, Anthony Maarek, Fabien Pictet and Jeremy Smouha as members of the GAM board.

Antoine Spillmann, CEO and Partner at Bruellan and proposed candidate for Chair of GAM said:

"We are delighted that ISS has recommended GAM shareholders vote in favour of all of the EGM proposals submitted by our investor group. We are committed to our turnaround plan and ensuring a successful future for GAM that creates long-term value for all stakeholders."

Media contacts

FinElk

newgam@finelk.eu

info@newgam.ch

www.newgam.ch

Investor contacts

Okapi Partners LLC

North America: +1 212 297 0720

Europe: + 44 7597 370570

info@okapipartners.com

About NewGAMe

NewGAMe SA is a Geneva-based company owned by a number of investors with experience in the financial sector. It is controlled by Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years' experience in global financial markets, serves as the director of NewGAMe SA.

About Bruellan

Bruellan SA is an independent provider of global wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is located in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana and Verbier.

https://www.bruellan.ch/