Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 37/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-09-11 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 30.11.2023 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.09.2023 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary General TLN 13.09.2023 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2023 Coop Pank CPA Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 15.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.09.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2023 MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR032523A Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.09.2023 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Annual General RIG Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.