11.09.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 37/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-09-11 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A       Buyback        TLN  
    26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    30.11.2023  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.09.2023 - TextMagic MAGIC         Extraordinary General TLN  
    13.09.2023                  Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2023 Coop Pank CPA          Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.09.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T       Sales figures     TLN  
    15.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.09.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.09.2023 LHV Group LHV          Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    13.09.2023 MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR032523A    Maturity date     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    14.09.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R        Extraordinary General RIG  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.09.2023 Novaturas NTU1L         Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.09.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T         Dividend payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.09.2023 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Annual General     RIG  
                          Meeting           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
