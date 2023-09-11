

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for August. Inflation is expected to ease marginally to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent in July.



At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from the Czech Republic. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to slow to 8.5 percent in August from 8.8 percent in July.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue industrial production figures for July. Output is expected to drop 0.3 percent on month, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in June.



