

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Mobile phones maker Nokia Oyj (NOK), announced on Monday that it has launched a new charging software solution called Enterprise Edge Charging aimed at enterprises for smart cities, utilities, and railway verticals.



Made for enterprises, the software solution uses AI and machine learning to give companies more control over network data that is processed and analyzed at the edge.



'Enterprise Edge Charging gives enterprises more control over network data that is processed and analysed at the edge, reducing processing costs and improving the customer experience by avoiding the slower latency that typically results when data needs to be sent to a far-away centralized data center,' the company said in a statement.



It has an intuitive user interface to quickly create new pricing and market offers, reducing the time and cost required to set up and transact new commercial opportunities.



The software solution is expected to available for commercial use at the end of the year.



