Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.122     GBP0.964 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.113637    GBP0.957733

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

In addition, on 08 September 2023 the Company purchased a total of 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was EUR1.102.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,671,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
308       1.104         XDUB      09:19:56      00066912099TRLO0 
163       1.104         XDUB      09:19:56      00066912100TRLO0 
902       1.104         XDUB      09:19:56      00066912101TRLO0 
338       1.104         XDUB      09:19:56      00066912102TRLO0 
1734       1.104         XDUB      09:19:56      00066912103TRLO0 
3330       1.098         XDUB      10:42:34      00066914596TRLO0 
3214       1.122         XDUB      13:56:34      00066917918TRLO0 
3214       1.120         XDUB      13:56:34      00066917919TRLO0 
990       1.120         XDUB      13:56:34      00066917920TRLO0 
3680       1.118         XDUB      14:04:12      00066918126TRLO0 
1344       1.114         XDUB      15:14:07      00066920476TRLO0 
438       1.116         XDUB      15:24:45      00066920806TRLO0 
3295       1.116         XDUB      15:24:45      00066920807TRLO0 
922       1.116         XDUB      15:24:47      00066920818TRLO0 
938       1.116         XDUB      15:24:47      00066920819TRLO0 
257       1.114         XDUB      15:40:54      00066921321TRLO0 
3039       1.114         XDUB      15:40:54      00066921322TRLO0 
1894       1.114         XDUB      15:40:55      00066921323TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
667       95.80         XLON      08:09:05      00066910085TRLO0 
631       94.00         XLON      09:34:08      00066912783TRLO0 
217       94.00         XLON      09:34:08      00066912784TRLO0 
2152       94.00         XLON      09:34:08      00066912785TRLO0 
152       94.00         XLON      11:10:49      00066915147TRLO0 
506       94.90         XLON      13:03:33      00066916810TRLO0 
1840       96.30         XLON      14:03:06      00066918064TRLO0 
920       96.40         XLON      14:03:06      00066918065TRLO0 
6700       96.40         XLON      14:03:06      00066918066TRLO0 
3755       95.50         XLON      15:40:55      00066921324TRLO0 
2460       96.30         XLON      16:17:26      00066922545TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  270356 
EQS News ID:  1722517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

