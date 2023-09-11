Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
08.09.23
09:15 Uhr
2,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.09.2023 | 08:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Appointment of non-executive director

DJ Appointment of non-executive director 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Appointment of non-executive director 
11-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company") 
Appointment of non-executive director 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lara Naqushbandi as a 
non-executive director of the Company, effective 11 September 2023. She will also become a member of the Audit, Risk & 
Valuations, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. 
 
Ms Naqushbandi is currently the CEO of ETFuels Limited, a green fuels company focused on decarbonisation of hard to 
abate industry. She brings a wealth of global commercial and strategic experience, having previously held roles in 
finance and sustainability at Google, Rio Tinto and Goldman Sachs. She also has investment experience at Klesch Group, 
Climate Change Capital and Bridgewater Associates. Lara currently serves as a board fellow at the real estate 
investment trust Assura Plc. She has lived and worked in every continent other than Antarctica and has a BA and MBA 
from Harvard. 
 
Grahame Cook, Interim Chair of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Lara to Molten. Lara brings experience and skills that will 
complement those of the other Board members and her appointment follows completion of an extensive selection process by 
the Nomination Committee, assisted by an independent recruitment firm. We look forward to working with her in the 
coming years." 
 
 
Save as disclosed above, there are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)     +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Jamie Loughborough               +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Havish Patel 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington 
                        +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Nick Donovan 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
 
Powerscourt 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
Elly Williamson                +44 (0)7713 246 126 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP480m to 31 March 2023.

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  270352 
EQS News ID:  1722457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
