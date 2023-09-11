Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,112 Euro
+0,014
+1,28 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
11.09.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
11-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Chief Executive Officer 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO 
                LTIP, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, 
b)      Nature of the  for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to 
       transaction   performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 3,158,844 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

8 September 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 270055 
EQS News ID:  1721641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
