

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for momelotinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis.



Myelofibrosis is a rare type of blood cancer characterized by scarring of the bone marrow, leading to severe anemia.



The NDA is based on data from the pivotal phase III trials SIMPLIFY-1 and MOMENTUM, the company said.



Currently, momelotinib is not approved in any market.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken