LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for momelotinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
Myelofibrosis is a rare type of blood cancer characterized by scarring of the bone marrow, leading to severe anemia.
The NDA is based on data from the pivotal phase III trials SIMPLIFY-1 and MOMENTUM, the company said.
Currently, momelotinib is not approved in any market.
