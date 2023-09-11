Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
11.09.2023 | 08:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (217/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Kesko Oyj ser. B (KESBV3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.27.
The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, September 11, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forwards prices have decreased by
the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "Q" or "X" or "Y" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1165304
