

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK), a French financial service provider, and Brookfield Asset Management, on Monday announced a partnership to launch a 10 billion euros debt fund over the next four years with 2.5 billion euros of seed funding at inception.



The seed fund will focus on two strategies, including the first one for real assets credit across the power, renewables, data, midstream and transportation sectors, and another one for fund finance.



Slawomir Krupa, CEO of Societe Generale, said: 'We are delighted by this partnership, which provides an entirely new answer to the growing demand for private debt and will have a positive impact on the real economy while simultaneously scaling up Societe Generale's origination and distribution capabilities...'



The fund is expected to meet the needs of insurance companies with investment-grade products tailored to meet their ratings and duration requirements.



