Montag, 11.09.2023
PR Newswire
11.09.2023 | 09:06
iM Global Partner strengthens international business development with France hire

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) continues to expand with the appointment of a new Director of Distribution for France and Monaco.

Marta Oudot, iM Global Partner Director - Distribution for France & Monaco

Marta Oudot has more than 20 years of industry experience, including roles within East Capital and Allianz GI. She joins iM Global Partner from DNB Asset Management where she was the Head of France.

Marta will be based in Paris and report to Julien Froger, Managing Director - International Distribution.

"Marta's appointment will strengthen our presence in the French market and enable us to expand our international distribution efforts further," said Jamie Hammond, Deputy CEO - Head of International Distribution.

"As a result of this, Julien will be able to spend more time helping me expand our international footprint in other markets, particularly Southeast Asia and Japan.

In addition, Matthieu Beyler, who has been instrumental in expanding our French business, will broaden his role to cover French-speaking Europe including France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Geneva. Matthieu will continue to report to Julien."

Read the press release here: https://www.imgp.com/uploads/mediacenter/64fb20c2e7d32_PR%20New%20French%20Sales%20Sept%202023_V1-%20ENGLISH(final).pdf

Contact:
media@imgp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205766/Marta_Oudot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957526/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

iM Global Partner Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/im-global-partner-strengthens-international-business-development-with-france-hire-301922305.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
