Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.8286 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3012699 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 270469 EQS News ID: 1722847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)