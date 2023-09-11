DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 144.5405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4227163 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 270364 EQS News ID: 1722637 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1722637&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)