

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Monday positive results from the FLAURA2 Phase III trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy in EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer.



In the trial, AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib) in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS, compared to Tagrisso alone for patients with locally advanced (Stage IIIB-IIIC) or metastatic (Stage IV) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The company noted that the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 38% versus Tagrisso monotherapy, the current 1st-line global standard of care.



By investigator assessment, the combination extended median PFS by 8.8 months versus Tagrisso alone.



At the time of this analysis, the overall survival or OS data were immature however, a favourable trend was observed for Tagrisso plus chemotherapy.



AstraZeneca presented these results in a Presidential Symposium at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said, 'The compelling FLAURA2 results add to the extensive evidence supporting Tagrisso as the backbone therapy in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and establish a new benchmark for progression-free survival in this setting. We look forward to bringing this potential treatment regimen to patients with advanced lung cancer to further delay disease progression, especially for patients with the greatest unmet need including those with central nervous system metastasis at diagnosis.'



