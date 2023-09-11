MoltexFLEX turns up the power on FLEX reactor development

WARRINGTON, England, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- British advanced nuclear energy developer MoltexFLEX has reached a watershed that will see the company move to the next level, from the pre-concept science phase into accelerated product and project delivery.

In doing so, the company will expand its operations and has significantly refined the design of the innovative FLEX small modular reactor - delivering a 50% boost in power, while maintaining targets for overnight capital cost and cost per MWh.

Despite recent global increases in commodity prices, the FLEX reactor is still able to generate electricity for less than £30/MWh.

"We have firmly established the core aspects of the FLEX as we ramp up engineering design," said MoltexFLEX Head of Engineering Chris Hankinson. "More work will be undertaken over the coming months to further refine and finally freeze the design, and this will then be used to create our first-of-a-kind reactor."

While the technology of MoltexFLEX's molten salt reactor is unchanged, these design evolutions represent significant improvements. The work provides more certainty about the company's ability to deliver on its cost targets, reinforces the underpinning science, and sets MoltexFLEX on the road toward delivering its prototype FLEX reactor around the turn of the decade.

The main changes to the FLEX design include an increase in power output from 40MWth/16MWe, as originally envisaged, to 60MWth/24MWe - made possible by optimisation of the core design and the fuel pin material.

The refuelling schedule also now accounts for the use of 5% low-enriched uranium (LEU) instead of 6% LEU. This change will increase the reactor's global deployability and harness the existing fuel supply chain.

"The science and engineering of the FLEX reactor has moved on apace," said MoltexFLEX CEO David Landon. "The work we've completed further boosts our confidence in the design and economics, and our ability to deliver a first reactor ready for global roll-out through the 2030s."

More detailed technical information can be found at www.moltexflex.com/background-information-on-flex-concept-changes.

About MoltexFLEX

MoltexFLEX is a subsidiary of Moltex Energy Limited, with its headquarters in Warrington, UK. It has developed the FLEX advanced nuclear reactor that will deliver clean, low-cost and reliable energy that complements renewables such as wind and solar. MoltexFLEX plans to have its first reactor operational by 2029. For more information, visit www.moltexflex.com.

Media inquiries:

Rob Loveday

Communications officer

MoltexFLEX

+44 7815 866313

robloveday@moltexenergy.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moltexflex-turns-up-the-power-on-flex-reactor-development-301920969.html