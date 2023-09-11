Anzeige
WKN: A3H220 | ISIN: DE000A3H2200 | Ticker-Symbol: NA9
Xetra
11.09.23
10:46 Uhr
67,40 Euro
+2,20
+3,37 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
SDAX
TecDAX
11.09.2023
Nagarro initiates change of group auditor

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro's Supervisory Board decides to propose the election of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor of the Nagarro group for the year 2024 to the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2024.

Nagarro_Logo

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board of Nagarro SE has resolved in its meeting of September 07, 2023, to propose the election of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as the auditor for the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Nagarro SE for the financial year 2024, to the upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2024. This recommendation is the result of several consultations between the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee, Nagarro's internal project team, and the Management Board of Nagarro SE, as well as a comprehensive public and non-discriminatory tender procedure in accordance with the relevant provisions of the EU Audit Regulation.

In the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Nagarro SE held in June 2023, LOHR + COMPANY GmbH was re-appointed as auditor of Nagarro SE for the audit of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023. Subsequent to this, Nagarro has shortlisted globally recognized audit firms that will conduct the fit for consolidation audits based on instructions provided by LOHR + COMPANY or statutory audits of several legal group entities for the year 2023, which in 2022 together accounted for approximately 60% of the consolidated revenues of the Nagarro group.

"We initiated the selection process early on to ensure a smooth transition of the engagement in line with the requirements of auditor independence," said Christian Bacherl, chairperson of the Audit Committee.

Manas Human, Custodian of Entrepreneurship in the Organization, added: "Every investor is important to us. Still, we would like to make Nagarro even more attractive for large international institutional investors who are familiar with our peer group. Nagarro has taken several steps in this direction, like expanding our Supervisory Board with independent directors and adding US representation. Globally recognized audit firms are already auditing some key Nagarro legal entities, and this move towards appointing a global audit firm at the group level further demonstrates our commitment towards the highest levels of corporate governance and transparency."

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 19,500 people in 35 countries. or more information, visit, www.nagarro.com

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

Media contact: press@nagarro.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/844192/Nagarro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nagarro-initiates-change-of-group-auditor-301923087.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
