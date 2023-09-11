

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) on Monday said initial results from the TROPION-Lung04 Phase Ib study evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan plus Imfinzi for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were encouraging.



Initial results from the study showed that in previously untreated patients, datopotamab deruxtecan, being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, plus Imfinzi demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 50%, including 7 partial responses (PR) and a disease control rate (DCR) of 92.9%.



In patients who have received datopotamab deruxtecan plus Imfinzi with chemotherapy, ORR was higher at 76.9%, including 10 PRs and a DCR of 92.3%.



ORR is defined as the percentage of patients who achieve a response, either complete response (no evidence of disease) or partial response (reduction in tumor diameters by at least 30%).



These data were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).



