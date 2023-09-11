Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2023 | 10:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Betsson AB (121/23)

With effect from September 12, 2023, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will
be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including September 25, 2023. 


Instrument:   Redemption shares            
Short name:   BETS IL B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020845048              
Order book ID:  303529                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
