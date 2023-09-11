Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares of Betsson AB (121/23)

With effect from September 12, 2023, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including September 25, 2023. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BETS IL B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020845048 Order book ID: 303529 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB