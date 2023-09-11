

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 6-week high of 156.58 against the euro and a 10-day high of 145.91 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 157.70 and 147.14, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 1-month highs of 182.69 and 163.84 from early lows of 183.78 and 164.95, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 151.00 against the euro, 142.00 against the greenback, 176.00 against the pound and 158.00 against the franc.



