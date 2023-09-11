Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - delisting

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest will be 15 September 2023. ISIN: DK0060908341 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Wealth Invest AKL Lannebo EU SmallCap P ------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 15 September 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WEILESCP ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 148178 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66