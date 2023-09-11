

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is recalling one specific lot of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash as the company identified a microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



The recalled product with lot PA3083011 and product number 20509730 was available in 16oz bottles. They were sold exclusively on Amazon between May 31 and September 02.



As per the company, the called-back product poses no risk to healthy children, while it may pose a health risk to immune compromised children.



So, far the company is not aware of any reports of consumer illnesses or injury due to these products.



The recall also doesn't include any other TheraBreath products or other lots of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash for that matter.



FDA is urging customers who have purchased the affected products to stop their consumption and contact the company to get a full refund before disposing them immediately.



In recent recalls involving contamination, Life Raft Treats, last week recalled its Not Fried Chicken and Life Is Peachy ice cream products, citing possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.



In August, The Ice Cream House recalled all dairy ice cream products and non-dairy (parve) frozen dessert products citing potential health risk in regards to Listeria Monocytogenes.



