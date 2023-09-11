

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Monday, after having reached 10-month highs last week as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they will extend their supply cuts.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.3 percent to $90.42 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $87.06.



Concerns persisted over China's economic recovery ahead of Chinese industrial output, retail sales and house sale price data due this week.



Data showed over the weekend that China's consumer inflation returned to positive territory in August, while the factory-gate price decline moderated - helping ease concerns over deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy.



Investors also looked ahead to the release of key U.S. inflation and other data this week that could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to release their monthly reports this week, with market participants looking for comments on the outlook for fuel demand growth.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken