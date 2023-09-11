DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 572.4946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 278147 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 270630 EQS News ID: 1723269 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)