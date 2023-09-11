DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.4455 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20244446 CODE: AASG LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG LN Sequence No.: 270633 EQS News ID: 1723275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)