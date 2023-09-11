

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) on Monday announced an investment of over 600 million pounds in the MINI factories at Oxford and Swindon in the UK.



The automaker noted that the investment will transform MINI Plant Oxford to an all-electric production site from 2030, adding that the production of two new electrified models, MINI Cooper 3-door and MINI Aceman, will start in 2026.



The Oxford plant will build two new all-electric MINI models from 2026, the MINI Cooper 3-door, and the compact crossover MINI Aceman.



By 2030, production volume will be exclusively electric and the BMW Group will have spent over 3 billion pounds on its Swindon, Hams Hall, and Oxford plants since 2000.



The Oxford plant has been producing the current MINI Electric since 2019, where it is fully integrated into the production line with the conventional models. The factory will reach a production capacity of around 200,000 cars per year in the medium term.



As per the automaker's plan, from 2030, the Oxford Plant will produce all-electric MINI models exclusively.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken