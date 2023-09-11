International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Acquires 20% Stake in Hollywood-Based B Studios, Continues Strategic Expansion in Cannabis-Themed Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) today announced a new strategic investment to secure a 20% stake in B Studios, a new film production company.

This investment is part of a carefully calculated corporate strategy, following ILST's prior acquisition of Budding Equity and the involvement of Budding Equity's CEO, Dan Rubin as an executive producer in the movie "All My Friends Are Dead."

ILST's investment in B Studios signals the next phase in the company's ongoing efforts to lead the IP business in the realm of cannabis-focused entertainment.

Further details of the transaction will be announced at a later date.

Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity, an ILST's wholly-owned subsidiary and the executive in charge of the transaction, emphasized the strategic alignment, stating that "Our investment in B Studios not only allows us to diversify but also to manage a holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the cannabis space. It's a synergistic approach that will undoubtedly create more value for our shareholders."

Through this investment, International Star aims to utilize its expertise in the cannabis and entertainment sectors to accelerate B Studios' current and future projects. The objective is to fast-track these initiatives to market, seizing revenue opportunities while fortifying ILST's competitive edge.

ILST's strategic focus on celebrity partnerships and intellectual properties (IPs) has led to the development and management of distinctive brands. These brands include Ice Cube's Good Day and Fryday cannabis lines; Kevin Smith's Snoogens, Berzerker, and Snoochie Boochies offerings; Jay and Silent Bob accessories; as well as collaborations with Paramount's Cheech and Chong Up in Smoke, Sony's Pineapple Express, and Trailer Park Boyz.

Recently, ILST has shifted from relying solely on third-party IP to creating its own, granting more control over products and fostering innovation. This shift enhances its market position and competitive edge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements outlined in this section.

