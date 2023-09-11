Anzeige
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2023

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023

The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2023 will shortly be available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8733


