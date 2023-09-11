Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-funds to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest as per 18 September 2023. ISIN: DK0060575942 ---------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Aktiv Balance ---------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest Aktiv Balance ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIAB ---------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIAB ---------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 103925 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060518983 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Optimal Mix - KL ----------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest Optimal Mix KL ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOMI ----------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOM ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98830 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060946192 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Optimal Offensiv - KL ---------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest Optimal Offensiv KL ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOFF ---------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOOF ---------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 153222 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060674844 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Optimal Active and Index - KL --------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Inv Optimal Active and Index KL --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOAI --------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOAI --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 267466 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060518710 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Optimal Stabil ----------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest Optimal Stabil ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOPS ----------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOS ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98829 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060254712 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat ---------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Inv Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOVM ---------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOVM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 78399 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66