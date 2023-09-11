Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
11.09.2023 | 13:22
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-funds to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to
Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest as per 18 September 2023. 



ISIN:          DK0060575942        
----------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Aktiv Balance   
----------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Aktiv Balance
----------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIAB           
----------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIAB           
----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 103925           
----------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060518983        
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Optimal Mix - KL  
-----------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Optimal Mix KL
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOMI           
-----------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOM            
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 98830            
-----------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060946192           
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Optimal Offensiv - KL  
----------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Optimal Offensiv KL
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOFF              
----------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOOF              
----------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 153222              
----------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060674844             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Optimal Active and Index - KL
---------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Inv Optimal Active and Index KL
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOAI                
---------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOAI                
---------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 267466                
---------------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060518710        
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Optimal Stabil   
-----------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Optimal Stabil
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOPS           
-----------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOS            
-----------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 98829            
-----------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060254712              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat 
----------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Inv Optimal VerdensIndex Moderat
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOVM                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOVM                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 78399                 
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
