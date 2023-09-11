ThinkMarkets launches ThinkPortal app for on-the-go account management

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets, the leading multi-asset trading provider, recently announced the launch of its ThinkPortal app, a new multi-functional mobile app that allows its traders to manage their accounts from the convenience of their mobile devices.

The app has been designed to streamline and enhance the user experience, making it more convenient for traders on the go to manage their multiple accounts using one single application.

Users of the app can access a comprehensive overview of their accounts, including balance, margin, margin level, leverage, and open and closed positions. The app also allows users to conveniently fund their accounts with credit/debit cards, cryptocurrencies, local payment providers, and more. Users can even stay updated with what's happening in the markets through a global economic calendar and daily trading signals from its partner, Signal Centre.

Commenting on the release of the ThinkPortal app, Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO at ThinkMarkets, said, "At ThinkMarkets, we're committed to equipping our clients with the most advanced tools and features. That's why we continually invest in cutting-edge products that can improve the trading experience for our clients. The ThinkPortal app is another step in enhancing the user experience, and we believe it will provide our clients with even greater control and flexibility over their trading.

The app is available on App store for iOS, and Google Play for Android. Existing clients with a ThinkTrader, MT4/MT5, PAMM and/or ThinkCopy account can download and log in to their existing account to access ThinkPortal. Traders that don't have a ThinkMarkets account can open one through the app.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information please visit ThinkMarkets website here.

