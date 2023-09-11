Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the " Company") is pleased to provide assay results from six diamond drill holes totaling 4,661m recently completed at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico.

Highlights Include:

AC23-006 intersected 44m of 1.00% CuEq* (0.86% Cu, 10.55 g/t Ag, and 0.1 g/t Au) including, 18m of 2.13% CuEq, 14m of 2.75% CuEq, and 3.0m of 11.35% CuEq (9.48% Cu, 217.5 g/t Ag, and 0.56 g/t Au) - Figure 1;

AC23-005 intersected 9.9m of 0.52% CuEq (0.44% Cu, 9.57 g/t Ag, and 0.2 g/t Au)

AC23-004 intersected 38m of 0.39% CuEq including, 12m of 1.02% Cu Eq (0.94% Cu, 9.44 g/t Ag, and 0.2 g/t Au);

AC23-001 intersected 36.6m of 0.38% CuEq including, 7.6m of 0.69% CuEq (0.52% Cu, 18.90 g/t Ag, and 0.06 g/t Au).

The 2023 drilling campaign was designed to follow up on and extend previously identified porphyry copper related mineralization, test previously undrilled areas in and around the known high-grade copper, silver, gold vein mineralization at the historic Bonney and Misers Chest mines, and test newly identified areas for porphyry copper mineralization based on the 3D DCIP/MT Titan survey completed by Quantec earlier this year.





Figure 1: AC23-006 drill core showing semi-massive to massive chalcopyrite-magnetite veining and stockwork.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_002full.jpg

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman comments: "Results from our initial exploration program have demonstrated that a very large-scale porphyry system is active at Lordsburg with widespread high-grade intervals of copper mineralization. We are very pleased with these initial results from the Phase I drill program. They demonstrate widespread pervasive propylitic and phyllic alteration with copper mineralization consistently associated with chalcopyrite-magnetite-kspar stockwork veining. Hole AC23-006 intersected a solid interval averaging 1% copper equivalent with multiple higher grade zones. Hole AC23-005 intersected unmapped underground workings, which resulted in having to abandon the hole. This hole was intended to test a large Mag-high signature further west and remains untested. The strong association of chalcopyrite and magnetite suggest vectoring on Mag highs needs to be further drill tested. We were also able to re-log the drill core previously drilled by Entrée Gold. All of this information is being integrated into our 3D drill hole database along with the geophysical and multi-element geochemical data and will be used to vector into the core of the system. The large-scale footprint is demonstrated, and now we need to use science and hard work to find the porphyry copper center."

Based on results of the 2023 program, the company announced that it has significantly expanded its land-position to the east of the existing Lordsburg claims which now brings the new total land package to 1,205 contiguous Federal patented and unpatented lode mining claims, covering 9,462 hectares in area controlled by the Company (Figure 2).





Figure 2: 2023 Drill locations and new land positions, Lordsburg, NM.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_003full.jpg







Table 1: Selected Drill Intercepts from the Lordsburg Project, NM.

*CuEq = (((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t)/$Au*31.1034768)*0.78 + (Ag(g/t)/$Ag*31.1034768)*0.67))/($Cu*22.0462); Commodity prices: $Cu = US$3.50/lb., $Au = US$1,750/oz., and Ag = US$20.00/oz.; Recoveries assumed to be 90% Cu, 80% Au, 75% Ag. Recoveries are based on similar porphyry deposit types since no metallurgical work has been completed to date; Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs. per %, 31.1034768 = Au g/t to g per troy oz, and 31.1034768 = Ag g/t to g per troy oz.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_004full.jpg







Table 2: Collar Locations for reported drill holes



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_005full.jpg

AC23-001

This hole was designed to test the eastern extension of the historically mined North Atwood Vein, which was intersected between 335 ft and 498 ft. A second, previously unknown and un-named vein complex was cut between 907 ft and 962 feet. Mineralization consists of copper oxide and sulfides, pyrite +/- magnetite in strongly silicified and brecciated rock hosted by intensely and pervasively propylitized andesite.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_006full.jpg

AC23-002

AC23-002 was located approximately 3500 ft northeast of the Entrée Gold drilling and was designed to test a deep chargeability high along a potential structural corridor to the north and east of the pre-existing drilling. This hole did not contain significant copper assays; however, the hole did intersect intensely and pervasively k-spar altered and well mineralized pyrite-chalcopyrite-kspar stockwork veining most certainly indicative of porphyry style mineralization. Both Cretaceous andesitic wall rocks and Laramide porphyry and Laramide hydrothermal breccia contain extensive replacement of primary mineralogy and texture by chlorite, epidote and calcite with ubiquitous pyritic stockwork veining and disseminated chalcopyrite+/- magnetite. While assays did not yield reportable widths and grades, spot analyses using a handheld Vanta XRF analyzer yielded up to 2600 ppm Cu.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_007full.jpg

AC23-003

AC23-003 was collared north and west of the Anita Vein in an area with outcropping silicified breccia pipes and coincident radiometric K and magnetic anomalies, approximately 1 mile south of a strongly argillized roadcut. It was collared in unaltered, post-Laramide quartz monzonite porphyry and passed at shallow depth into Laramide feldspar porphyry affected by moderately pervasive propylitic alteration. From 530 ft to 780 ft, strong phyllic alteration with quartz and sericite overprints the propylitized porphyry. This phyllic alteration zone, similar in appearance to the roadcut, hosts common and abundant, black calcite, Mn-oxide and sulfide bearing veinlets. The processes of leaching and secondary enrichment may be responsible for its occurrence.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_008full.jpg

AC23-004

AC23-004 was the longest hole of the program, reaching a final depth of 3826.5 feet. It was collared just east of the Misers Chest shaft and was designed to test the high-grade copper veins historically mined in addition to drilling beyond the deepest workings. This hole started in propylitized andesite, passing at 229 ft into propylitized Laramide porphyry. At a depth of 830 ft, the drill hole cut into contact metamorphosed Cretaceous sediments of the Bisbee group. Hornfels, proto-skarn and silica-pyrite rock occur as alteration of the Bisbee group and persisted to the final drilled depth.

Mineralized intervals within the contact metamorphosed units typically contain common, thin, irregular chalcopyrite veinlets with irregular, seemingly arbitrary, zones with chalcopyrite concentrations greater than 50-percent of the core volume.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_009full.jpg

AC23-005

AC23-005 was collared on the same pad as AC23-004, and was angled to the west to drill test a large mag-high anomaly surrounding the historic Misers Chest and Bonney workings. This hole also began in propylitized andesite before passing into propylitized Laramide porphyry at 257 ft and then into contact metamorphosed Bisbee Group sediments at 927 ft. As with AC23-004, hornfels, proto-skarn and so-called silica-pyrite rock of the Bisbee group persisted to the final drilled depth.

AC23-005 penetrated an open stope from the Miser's Chest historic underground mine between 875 and 890 ft below collar. The stope and recovered core to a depth of 927 feet cut the Last Chance vein characterized by coarse grained masses of chalcopyrite and chalcopyrite veinlets with some 5 ft intervals displaying over 1% Cu assays. The hole was abandoned, prematurely, after penetrating a second underground working between 1304 ft and 1318 ft.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8445/180134_264dcfd6b414fab7_010full.jpg

AC23-006

AC23-006 was also collared on the AC23-004 pad (see Figure 1 for photos). It was drilled to the northeast and aimed to test the northeast projection of mineralization found in AC23-004. It was collared in propylitized Cretaceous Andesite and passed into propylitized Laramide porphyry at a depth of 151 ft. Contact metamorphosed Bisbee Group sediments were first cut at a depth of 831 ft and persisted to 1038 feet. The next section of the hole passed back into Laramide porphyry, and then between 1555 ft and 1779 feet, Bisbee Group hornfels were again intersected. Bisbee Group hornfels and proto-skarn was observed down to where Laramide porphyry was cut from 1779 to the final drilled depth of 3000 ft.

The best mineralized interval, between 872 ft and 1017 ft was entirely within the contact metamorphosed Bisbee Group sediments and like the mineralization in AC23-004 contains common, thin, irregular chalcopyrite veinlets with irregular, seemingly arbitrary, zones with chalcopyrite concentrations greater than 50-percent of the core volume.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's Project Manager. Samples were delivered to the ALS Laboratories preparation facility in Tucson, AZ where a chain of custody was received upon delivery. The samples were analyzed as ½ core and averaged 1.5m in length. Samples were crushed, pulverized and then analyzed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid ICP-MS 48 multielement package and a four-acid digestion method for high-grade copper and silver samples in Vancouver BC. Gold was analyzed on a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an AAS finish. Three QA/QC samples (one standard reference material (SRM), one duplicate, and one blank) selected by the logging geologist were inserted at a rate of +/- 15%. Duplicate sample ID tags are stapled into core boxes at end of sample interval. Coarse barren granitic landscaping, crushed rock was used as the blank material. Four SRM's were used in 2023, ranging in accepted copper values of 0.27% to 1.1%. On top of internal QA-QC protocol, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by the analytical laboratory according to their internal procedures. The analytical results for the QAQC samples indicated satisfactory analytical accuracy and precision for the assay program.

Next Steps

The Company is currently relogging all the Entrée Gold drill core in order to gain a better understanding of the mineralization and textures, and to better integrate this data into our database. We have completed approximately 12,000 ft of relogging to date. We will be spending the next few months reviewing all the layers of data we've compiled and collected over the past year to help with target generation for a second round of drilling.

The Lordsburg Project

American Copper's Lordsburg project is strategically located in a porphyry-rich copper region of southwest New Mexico at the intersection of the NE trending Santa Rita Lineament and the NW trending Texas Lineament. Significant historical production from the district includes 3-4M tonnes from polymetallic veins with average hypogene grades of 2-3% Cu, 2-3 opt Ag, and ~0.11 opt Au. Increasing copper grades are found at depth on the Lordsburg property with historically drilled intercepts from underground of +4% copper. Detailed geophysical and geochemical surveys suggest the potential for multiple porphyry centers on the property.

Qualified Person

Mark Osterberg, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South and West Properties.

American Copper Development Corporation

