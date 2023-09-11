Anzeige
11.09.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants US Extend AE to STO Leverage Certificate US extend AE (35/23)

As from September 12, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants US
Extend AE will change market segment to STO Leverage Certificate US extend AE. 

The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged.





ISIN    Long name     Current Market    New Market Segment as of   
                Segment       effective date       
SE00203631 BEAR ROKU X1   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
58      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          
SE00203631 BEAR ROKU X2   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
41      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          
SE00203631 BULL ROKU X2   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
33      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          
SE00203631 BULL ROKU X3   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
17      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          
SE00203630 BULL ROKU X4   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
83      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          
SE00203630 BULL ROKU X5   STO Warrants US   STO Leverage Certificate US 
75      NORDNET      Extend AE      extend AE          



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
