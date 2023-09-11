Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants US Extend AE to STO Leverage Certificate US extend AE (35/23)

As from September 12, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants US Extend AE will change market segment to STO Leverage Certificate US extend AE. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE00203631 BEAR ROKU X1 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 58 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE SE00203631 BEAR ROKU X2 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 41 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE SE00203631 BULL ROKU X2 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 33 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE SE00203631 BULL ROKU X3 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 17 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE SE00203630 BULL ROKU X4 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 83 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE SE00203630 BULL ROKU X5 STO Warrants US STO Leverage Certificate US 75 NORDNET Extend AE extend AE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.