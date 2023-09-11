Industry Expert Paul Duffy Takes the Helm as CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

Highlights:

Driving Innovation in AI and ML: Paul Duffy joins AI/ML Innovations Inc. to spearhead innovation in the dynamic fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). His leadership will be instrumental in propelling the company's mission to harness the power of AI and ML for the betterment of healthcare and other high growth domains.

Visionary CEO: Duffy's appointment as CEO signifies the company's commitment to driving innovation in AI and digital health, transforming the future of healthcare.

Alignment of Expertise and Strategic Leadership: Duffy assumes the role of CEO bringing 30 years of strategic leadership in the AI, ML and digital technologies.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is excited to introduce Paul Duffy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commencing his role on September 11th, 2023. Paul Duffy's leadership will drive the company's mission to harness the revolutionary potential of AI and ML in the burgeoning digital health and wellbeing sector and other high-growth domains.

Paul Duffy brings over 30 years of dynamic leadership and a proven track record in the commercialization of digital technologies. Before joining AI/ML Innovations Inc, Paul was President and Chairman of NexTech3D.AI (NTAR) and Co-founder and CEO of ARHT Media Inc. (ART), where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in inventing, patenting, and commercializing numerous technologies using AI, AR and Holograms.

"We are thrilled to have Paul Duffy as our new CEO," said Tim Daniels, Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Paul's expertise, strategic insight, and commitment to our mission align perfectly with our goals and aspirations. We believe he is the ideal leader to guide us towards even greater success in the digital health and AI landscape."

"I am honored and excited to join AI/ML Innovations Inc. and to have the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team," said Paul Duffy. "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare, where AI and ML technologies can make a profound difference in improving patient care, optimizing healthcare operations, and enhancing the wellbeing of individuals across the globe. AI/ML Innovations Inc. is poised to be a catalyst for these advancements."

AI/ML Innovations Inc. expresses gratitude to outgoing CEO Randy Duguay, who has made significant contributions to the company's growth and success. Randy will continue to be an invaluable member of the team, remaining in the position of member of the Board of Directors of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

###

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782334/industry-expert-paul-duffy-takes-the-helm-as-ceo-of-aiml-innovations-inc