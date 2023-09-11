Livingston Energy Group, a Lynkwell Company, Celebrates Second Year on Inc. 5000 List and Executive Team Expansion

Complete turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions provider recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America with sights set on rapid expansion.

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Livingston Energy Group, a Lynkwell Company (Lynkwell), celebrates its second year on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The only electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider offering a complete in-house suite of turnkey design, manufacturing, software, and services all out of the US continues to see rapid growth and adds to its executive team in preparation of further expansion.

An esteemed recognition, the Inc. 5000 list represents domestic private companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Ranking 1232, Lynkwell outpaced the stated 219% median growth rate of the 2023 cohort with an impressive 478% increase. Contributing to this success were several key milestones, including growing employees by 315%, launching a new in-house manufacturing division, expanding its robust partner network, and securing several significant contracts.

"We are immensely proud to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," commented Schuyler Poukish, co-founder of Lynkwell. "Lynkwell's financial growth is directly linked to the expansion of our solution platform. With the addition of our in-house manufacturing facility, Lynkwell expands on its position as the only company with a complete suite of EV solutions all provided out of the US."

"The EV market is one of the most attractive industries of our generation with its combination of extraordinary growth potential and positive social impact," shared Mark Bilali, managing director at Warren Equity Partners - strategic investors in Lynkwell. "Through its vertical integration, Lynkwell is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth and accelerate EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of its future."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," added Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that it requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"The drive and talent of the Lynkwell team is second to none. This recognition reflects that," shared Jason Zarillo, co-founder of Lynkwell. "We are expanding our executive suite to further amplify that drive, translating this momentum into continued innovation and expansion in this critical industry."

Executive Team Expansion

Jeremy Noble hired as Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Noble joins as chief financial officer to strategically guide the financial direction for Lynkwell and its affiliates. Noble has led finance for closely held and private equity-backed companies that experienced national expansion through M&A and rapid organic growth, landing on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fasted growing companies seven times prior. He is a New York State Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He studied at the University at Albany where he earned Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Science in taxation.

Mary Burgess hired as Chief Legal Officer

Mary Burgess joins as chief legal officer to lead the legal department, government affairs, regulatory, and compliance matters for Lynkwell and its affiliates. Burgess brings three decades of legal, regulatory, and legislative expertise working in government, large and mid-sized companies, and private practice. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross and a Juris Doctor from Albany Law School. Burgess currently serves as the secretary of the Foundation Board for the Center for Disability Services in Albany and has served on Albany Medical Center's Dancing in the Woods committee for 30 years.

Kelly Owen Grover hired as Chief Marketing Officer

Kelly Owen Grover joins as chief marketing officer to provide strategic guidance to the marketing, product, and business development efforts. Grover has 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, sales, new venture, and channel responsibilities, specializing in B2B tech companies, international expansion, and brand evolutions. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Master of Business Administration from Union College, plus a Master of Arts in archaeology from the University at Albany. She is a contributing author for the Forbes Communication Council and a member of the Chief women's executive group.

Tanya Perrault promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Tanya Perrault has been promoted to chief operating officer from her previous position as director of operations, managing Lynkwell's workflow, strategy, and essential business processes. Perrault has worked in operations and business management for legal and renewable energy industries for more than 20 years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government from Siena College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She also has been nominated for several awards that support her professional merit, including recently being awarded an Empowerment Award for her 'Entrepreneurial Spirit' and a 'Women of Excellence.'

The new appointments expand the existing Lynkwell executive team consisting of deep EV industry, innovation, software, manufacturing, operational, and commercialization expertise. It is this unique combination of expertise across all elements of the EV deployment lifecycle that has established Lynkwell as the only complete turnkey solution all based out of the US.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for the design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications, collaborated on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions, and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/ and www.solution.energy, plus follow on social media at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lynkwell/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/livingstonenergy/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

