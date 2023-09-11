Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, today announces that Karen Chagin, MD has joined the Company as its Senior Vice President of Early-Stage Development. Dr. Chagin will oversee the Company's early-stage pipeline activities from pre-IND and IND activities through Phase 1 clinical trials.

Karen joins Adaptimmune from Tmunity where she served as Chief Medical Officer and previously as Head of Clinical Development and Clinical Operations. She led and was accountable for the development strategy, planning, and execution of Tmunity's CAR T-cell therapies in multiple solid tumor types. She subsequently became the Head of Kite Philadelphia following Kite's acquisition of Tmunity.

Prior to Tmunity, Dr. Chagin worked at Adaptimmune from 2015 to 2019 serving as Vice President of Clinical Development and she was the clinical lead for the afami-cel and lete-cel programs.

Adrian Rawcliffe, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer: "Karen brings extensive oncology and cell therapy development leadership expertise to Adaptimmune. She has spent nearly a decade building solid tumor cell therapy programs from IND into late-stage clinical development. We are thrilled that she will lead the development of our next wave of cell therapies for solid tumors."

Karen Chagin, Adaptimmune's Senior Vice President of Early-Stage Development: "Adaptimmune's cell therapies for cancer have tremendous potential and we are on the cusp of bringing our first product, afami-cel, to market. I was here for the early days of afami-cel, and I am eager to advance our other cell therapies through early-stage development."

Prior her first role at Adaptimmune, Dr. Chagin served as a Scientific Director in Oncology Early Development at Janssen leading development activities for Phase 1 assets. Dr. Chagin began her career in the pharmaceutical industry in 2009 at GSK and served as a Safety Development leader. She managed clinical safety for multiple early and late-stage products and was the Chair of the Hematology Safety Panel prior to transitioning to clinical development. As a Medical Director for Promacta®/Revolade®, Dr. Chagin was responsible for the development and execution of multiple Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. In her roles in safety and clinical development, Dr. Chagin led and contributed to the registration of several products and indications globally.

Dr. Chagin holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.D. from Temple University School of Medicine. She performed her residency at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago and her fellowship in pediatric hematology and oncology at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company's cell therapy products have shown clinical responses in multiple solid tumor indications. Our unique T-cell platforms enable us to identify cancer targets, find and develop cell therapy candidates active against those targets, and produce therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. Adaptimmune's cell therapy products include T-cells with genetically engineered T-cell receptors ("TCR T-cells"), TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells), and HLA-independent TCRs ("HiTs").

