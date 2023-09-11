Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Gary S. Hogge, D.V.M., M.S., Ph.D., Lineage's Senior Vice President, Clinical Medical Affairs, will present at the 2023 International Spinal Research Trust (ISRT) Network Meeting, being held September 14 to 16, 2023, at the Holiday Inn Regent's Park, London, UK. Dr. Hogge's presentations are entitled "Key Learnings from Dose Escalation Studies of OPC1 in Subacute Spinal Cord Injury (thoracic and cervical)," which is being presented on September 14th, 2023, at 16:50 GMT, and "Allogeneic Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells (LCTOPC1) in subacute thoracic and cervical SCI," which is being presented on September 16th, 2023, at 16:10 GMT. Both presentations are part of the SCI Clinical Trials Session, sponsored by The International Spinal Research Trust, Spinal Cord Outcomes Partnership Endeavor (SCOPE), Wings for Life and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Interested parties can register to view replays of the presentations on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage's website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

About Spinal Research UK

Spinal Research is the UK's leading charity funding research around the world to develop effective treatments for Spinal Cord Injury. Today the organization plays a leadership role in shaping the international research strategy focused on spinal cord injury. This means funding and accelerating the most promising lines of research, as well as fostering collaborations between world-renowned scientific institutions. Its mission is to harness the power of international science to deliver revolutionary treatments. For more information, please visit https://spinal-research.org/.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage's programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage's clinical and preclinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include five allogeneic ("off-the-shelf") product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, is being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; (iii) VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage's VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; (iv) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; and (v) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on Twitter @LineageCell.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911254167/en/

Contacts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR

Ioana C. Hone

(ir@lineagecell.com)

(442) 287-8963

LifeSci Advisors

Daniel Ferry

(daniel@lifesciadvisors.com)

(617) 430-7576

Russo Partners Media Relations

Nic Johnson or David Schull

(Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com)

(David.schull@russopartnersllc.com)

(212) 845-4242