

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a lean day of economic announcements on Monday, the investors might be looking ahead for other cues such as geo-political developments. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Inflation report for August is likely to be in the spotlight this week.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 26.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 99.75 points.



The U.S. major averages edged higher at closing on Friday. The Dow rose 75.86 points or 0.2 percent to 34,576.59, the Nasdaq inched up 12.69 points or 0.1 percent to 13,761.53 and the S&P 500 crept up 6.35 points or 0.1 percent to 4,457.49.



On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares advanced today, after China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,142.78, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 percent to 18,096.45.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.4 percent to 32,467.76, while the broader Topix Index finished marginally higher at 2,360.48.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index rose half a percent to 7,192.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,387.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 19.08 points or 0.26 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 43.85 points or 0.28 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 2.27 points or 0.03 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 6.29 points or 0.06 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.18 percent.



