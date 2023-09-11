Indivumed Services GmbH, a Crown Bioscience company, announced that its Hamburg site received laboratory accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The CAP accreditation, recognized as the gold standard for laboratory quality control in the industry, is reserved for top-tier laboratories that meet and maintain the highest standards of quality, accuracy, and consistency in the testing of clinical biospecimens. This distinction places Indivumed Services among the top 10% of laboratories globally, solidifying its commitment to excellence in laboratory services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911457952/en/

Indivumed Services CAP Accreditation Mark (Graphic: Business Wire)

This achievement strengthens Indivumed Services' global reputation in providing and analyzing clinical biospecimens, while paving the way for future Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification. This certification will enable the analysis of patient-derived samples across all clinical trial phases, ensuring expert end-to-end support from assay development utilizing Indivumed Services' industry leading biobank, through to analyzing samples from downstream clinical research.

Overall, Indivumed Services' CAP accreditation enhances its flexibility and enables the expansion of its services into new markets. This will foster stronger partnerships, ultimately benefiting both existing and new customers.

Simone Hubo, PhD, Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Indivumed Services, stated: "With this accreditation, our customers can rest assured that the samples and analyses provided by Indivumed Services are of industry-leading quality. This means they can have confidence that the laboratory is performing at the highest global standard for quality."

Armin Spura, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Bioscience, added: "When Crown Bioscience identified Indivumed Services as a potential acquisition, one of the key attributes that attracted us was the high quality of the operations teams and their ability to continue to support clients through the transition from preclinical to clinical development. Obtaining CAP accreditation validates this assessment and solidifies our commitment to advancing our translational research platforms so that we can provide superior options for bridging the gap between preclinical and clinical research. This achievement is a testament to the expertise of our highly qualified professionals and the cutting-edge technologies they expertly use."

About Indivumed Services

Indivumed Services boasts a highly curated and characterized biobank, comprising nearly one million samples with associated clinical data. In addition, the company has established a wide-reaching network of more than 60 clinical sites spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia. This network provides direct and controlled access to surgical biospecimens, and blood samples annotated with comprehensive clinical data, all obtained in accordance with unique SOPs to standardize ischemia time, ensuring quality and suitability for multi-omics analyses and model development. Indivumed Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience and maintains operations in Germany and the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.indivumedservices.com

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global CRO that provides preclinical and translational platforms to help our customers advance their research and development in oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. We are the exclusive preclinical CRO to offer tumor organoid services with the well-established Hubrecht Organoid Technology. In addition, we have developed the largest commercially available PDX collection in the world. We focus on helping our customers develop novel therapies to maximize the chances that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has 14 facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.crownbio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911457952/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Crown Bioscience

Sarah Martin-Tyrrell

pr@crownbio.com