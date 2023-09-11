Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Shares Replay Link for September 7, 2023 Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference

Click here to access webcast replay

Top line results expected late October 2023 for company's phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for preventative treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea

Jaguar is supporting investigator-initiated proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for the rare disease indications of short bowel syndrome and microvillus inclusion disease in the US, EU, and Middle East/North Africa regions, with results expected before the end of 2023 and in 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company developing first-in-class plant-based gastrointestinal (GI) prescription medicines, today announced that the recording of the company's September 7, 2023 virtual presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference can be accessed by clicking here.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp., is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com. For more information about Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that top line results for the company's OnTarget trial will be available in late October 2023, and Jaguar's expectation that results of investigator-initiated and investigator IND proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for MVID and SBS with intestinal failure will be available before the end of 2023 and in 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

