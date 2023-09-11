MHHC Enterprises Inc.: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Engages Fruci & Associates for Financial Review

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / MHHC Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB:MHHC) is pleased to announce its engagement with Fruci & Associates, a well-established accounting firm headquartered in Spokane, WA. This engagement marks a significant step forward for MHHC Enterprises, Inc., as it seeks to enhance its financial reporting processes and ensure the highest standards of accuracy and transparency.

MHHC Enterprises' decision to engage Fruci & Associates reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a proactive approach to financial management. The engagement aims to leverage Fruci & Associates' wealth of experience and expertise in financial statement preparation, in an effort to improve MHHC's financial reporting.

MHHC Enterprises, Inc. recognizes the pivotal role that accurate financial reporting plays in fostering trust among stakeholders, including investors, clients, and regulatory bodies. By enlisting the support of Fruci & Associates, MHHC Enterprises, Inc. is reinforcing its commitment to best practices in financial reporting.

About Fruci & Associates

Founded in 1938, Fruci & Associates has successfully built its business on the belief that hard work and delivery of exceptional client satisfaction allow businesses to achieve their financial goals. Fruci & Associates aims to maximize the financial welfare of the businesses it serves by building lasting relationships with clients and providing value through integrity and honesty.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company with a focus on its subsidiaries, including MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., WarrantyYourWorld Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc., and ONBLi Inc. Led by CEO and President Frank Hawley, MHHC is a national provider of help desk and warranty insurance services, offering its products through over 1,000 retail locations and online. Additionally, the company has a focus on the protection of consumer assets through the utilization of value-added warranties. The company is also focused on improving its subsidiaries to provide increased value to its customers and other stakeholders.

