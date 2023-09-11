Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC): BANK INDONESIA, TOGETHER WITH THE MINISTRY/AGENCIES, PROMOTES INDONESIAN MODEST FASHION ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Indonesia (@bank_indonesia), the Indonesian Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs (@kemenkopukm), and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Paris reaffirmed their dedication to the Islamic economy by supporting the Indonesia International Modest Fashion Festival (IN2MOTIONFEST) (@in2motionfest) at Front Row Paris 2023 on September 2nd, 2023. Following this event, the Indonesian Fashion Chamber (IFC) will present IN2MOTIONFEST in Jakarta during the 10th Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) (@isef.id) from October 25th-29th, 2023.

Under the theme "Weaving Sustainability into Modest Fashion with Indonesian Textiles," IN2MOTIONFEST 2023 in Paris combines fashion shows and trade exhibitions, fostering its global market presence and establishing itself as a premier event.

Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia, Juda Agung, expressed, "IN2MOTIONFEST promotes Indonesia's modest fashion and halal lifestyle on a global scale, positioning Indonesia as a pivotal player in the global halal industry, unlocking new opportunities, and bolstering its global business footprint."

As per the 2022 State Global Islamic Economy Report, Indonesia ranks 3rd globally in the modest fashion sector, alongside the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, showcasing a diverse array of halal products and services, with significant growth potential.

Supporting this endeavor, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to France, Mohamad Oemar, emphasized that with this collaboration IN2MOTIONFEST will ascend to the global fashion forefront, solidifying Indonesia as a global modest fashion hub.

IN2MOTIONFEST in Paris unveils the Spring-Summer 2024 collections of eight Indonesian designers:

Syukriah Rusydi (@syukriah_rusydi) "Lost in Versailles" blends Acehnese silk with Renaissance France.

"Lost in Versailles" blends Acehnese silk with Renaissance France. Sanet Sabintang (@sanet_official) "Grateful Heart" upcycles East Javanese textiles into casual and artistic pieces.

"Grateful Heart" upcycles East Javanese textiles into casual and artistic pieces. Wening Angga (@wening.angga) "Mixture of Wastra" combines Indonesian textiles with contemporary designs.

"Mixture of Wastra" combines Indonesian textiles with contemporary designs. Sakinah by Thiffa Qaisty (@thiffaqaisty) "Serenity" showcases North Sumatran textiles in feminine A-line styles.

"Serenity" showcases North Sumatran textiles in feminine A-line styles. Anggia Handmade (@anggiahandmade.official) "Soumade" highlights Cirebon batik in edgy designs.

"Soumade" highlights Cirebon batik in edgy designs. kami. (@kamiidea) "Orva" features Balinese Endek fabric with a Parisian touch.

"Orva" features Balinese Endek fabric with a Parisian touch. KHANAAN (@khanaanshamlan) merges Indonesian textiles with geometric pattern inspired by city architecture.

merges Indonesian textiles with geometric pattern inspired by city architecture. Itang Yunasz (@itangyunasz) "Exotasia" integrates Balinese Gringsing weaving and Palembang songket.

This year, IN2MOTIONFEST graced major cities worldwide, including Dubai, Daegu, Pretoria, and Paris, with the aim of elevating Indonesian modest fashion globally through investment, trade, and support for the Islamic economy and finance sectors.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206813/Liputan_IN2MFINPARIS_3.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-indonesia-together-with-the-ministryagencies-promotes-indonesian-modest-fashion-on-the-global-stage-301923329.html