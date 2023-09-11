LQR House Inc.: LQR House Announces Digital Coupon Dividend for Shareholders & Provides Update on Previously Announced Share Buyback Program

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a visionary marketing company focused on becoming a prominent force in the alcoholic beverage sector, is thrilled to announce it will issue a digital dividend coupon to all Company shareholders holding common shares as of September 8, 2023. The digital coupon will provide eligible Company shareholders with an entire year of free VAULT Membership, valued at $29.95 per month. This free Vault Membership will provide eligible shareholders of the Company with access to exclusive perks and benefits on cwspirits.com.

The introduction of this digital dividend coupon strategy marks a substantial effort to acknowledge and appreciate our existing shareholders, providing them with a special opportunity to fully engage with the LQR House experience. Upon verification, shareholders will receive an entire year of complimentary access to The VAULT Membership, which is typically accessible through a monthly subscription. This membership grants members access to an array of exclusive benefits, such as a 10% discount on orders (including sale items), complimentary ground shipping (2-5 business day delivery) for orders exceeding $50, priority alerts for restocks and product launches, and the receipt of complimentary gifts throughout the year.

How to Claim Your Digital Coupon

Shareholders can prepare to receive their digital coupons by following these simple steps:

Visit https://cwspirits.com/products/membership. Create an account by Claim Investor Dividend. Upload a screenshot of your LQR investment position which will be confirmed by the Company's transfer agent. Complete a quick identity verification process.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, shared his enthusiasm for this initiative, remarking, "I want all of our investors to experience the Company and what it has to offer firsthand. What we have built in partnership with CWSpirits.com offers some of the best deals and experiences in the alcohol e-commerce world. We'd also love for you to send in your feedback on how you all believe we can make the experience even better and more valuable for all of our online customers. E-commerce thrives on personability and delivering the best customer service available, and our goal is to do exactly that."

Update on Share Repurchase Program

The company confirmed the acquisition of 79,310 shares of LQR on Friday, September 8, 2023 at an average cost of $1.1553 per share. The repurchase of shares occured in accordance with Rule 10b-18. LQR House's unwavering commitment to adhering to the original strategy of acquiring up to 20% of the outstanding shares reflects its dedication to safeguarding the interests of its shareholders, instilling confidence, and simultaneously focusing on the cultivation of a profitable company.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a dynamic and forward-thinking liquor marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space. Currently, LQR House has a key partnership with Country Wine & Spirits Inc. ("CWS"), granting the company full control over all marketing operations on CWSpirits.com,a leading alcohol ecommerce platform. With a deep passion for the world of beverages, LQR House takes pride in curating marketing strategies aimed to elevate brands to new heights. Composed of a team of seasoned professionals, LQR House focuses on crafting marketing solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Through strategic partnerships, creative branding, and digital prowess, LQR House intends to be at the forefront of the wine and spirits marketing landscape, making it the go-to choice for brands seeking to thrive in a competitive industry.

