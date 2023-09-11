

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production decreased for the first time in three months in July, and at a faster-than-expected rate, the statistical office ISTAT showed Monday.



Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in June. Meanwhile, production was forecast to fall by 0.3 percent.



All components contributed negatively in July, except energy production, which grew 3.7 percent.



Production of consumer goods fell the most, by 1.6 percent over the month, closely followed by capital goods with a 1.5 percent decrease.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined at a faster rate of 2.1 percent in July after falling 0.8 percent a month ago. That was worse than the expected decrease of 1.7 percent.



