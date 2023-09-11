Uplinq Co-Founder Patrick Reily to Debate Whether AI-driven Banking Can Close the Small Business Funding Gap at the Global SME Finance Forum Conference

Reily also will demo Uplinq's cutting-edge technology and its potential to transform small business lending

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for small business lenders, today announced that its co-founder, Patrick Reily will participate in a debate session, "Can AI-driven banking close the SME Finance Gap?," at the Global SME Finance Forum on September 13.

The Global SME Finance Forum, taking place from September 12-14 in Mumbai, India, is the world's most high-level, technically in-depth and geographically diverse event focused solely on financing for small and medium-sized enterprises. The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion and is managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group.

Reily's session will feature two teams of debaters, from organizations including Accion and the IFC, answering questions such as: By drastically reducing the cost of assessment, risk management, and loan origination, could AI finally close the SME finance gap? Is the technology overrated? Or, is the SME finance gap really a problem that any technological change could solve?

"As SME financing moves beyond banking ecosystems to address customers' fundamental needs, now is the time to discuss the tremendous potential AI has to positively impact SME lending" said Patrick Reily. "I'm looking forward to a passionate discussion with fellow SME financing leaders and having the opportunity to share the revolutionary work we're doing at Uplinq."

A longtime champion of financial inclusion, Reily is an elite mathematician, economist, and early AI pioneer who has spearheaded its use for lending, fraud, inclusion, and development for more than three decades. Reily is a frequent speaker at the G20 and the World Bank, as well as a consultant to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In addition to Reily, the debate session will feature:

Rahul Matthan, Partner - Corporate, Telecom, Media and Technology, Trilegal

Mona Kapoor, Senior Director, Digital Strategy and Transformation, Accion

Matthew Gamser, CEO, SME Finance Forum, IFC

Arnaud Ventura, Managing Partner, Gojo & Co

Ayodele Olojede, Divisional Head, Retail & SME, WEMA BANK

Philip Sigwart, Group CEO, Baobab Group

Additionally, Reily will showcase Uplinq's breakthrough technology at the Forum's Fintech Pitch event, which will feature six SME finance innovators demonstrating their technologies on September 12, as well as sit on a panel to discuss "Ecosystems for Data and Risk Analysis" on September 13.

Please visit smefinanceforum.org for more information, including registration details and additional press resources.

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose-driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About SME Finance Forum

The SME Finance Forum was established by the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) in 2012 as a knowledge center for data, research, and best practice in promoting SME finance. As an implementing partner for the GPFI, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was tasked with managing the initiative. The Forum operates a global membership network of +240 members that brings together financial institutions, technology companies, and development finance institutions to share knowledge, spur innovation, and promote the growth of SMEs. To see all SME Finance Forum members, please visit: https://www.smefinanceforum.org/members/member-list

